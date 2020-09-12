Kelly Clarkson says first album post divorce from Brandon Blackstock will be her ‘most personal one’ yet

Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about her upcoming music, the first music release since her divorce from husband of 7 years--Brandon Blackstock. The singer revealed that her upcoming album will be her most personal one yet.

Kelly Clarkson is preparing to unleash her emotions. The Since U Been Gone powerhouse made an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, airing in full on Sunday (September 13). In a preview, Kelly discussed her upcoming album, which she described as “very honest” and “very personal.” It is also the first record since she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June after nearly seven years of marriage.

“This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released. The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now.” “It’s been very therapeutic for me…it’s very honest,” she went on to say.

“There’s one that my kids sing in the car. ‘Cause I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along,” she revealed.

“They’re 4 and 6,” she says of son Remington “Remy” Alexander and daughter River Rose. “And so, that’s a little different, but whatever. It is what it is.”

