Kelly Clarkson Shares Downsides of Being a Working Mom; Reveals Why Her Kids’ School Challenges Her ‘Emotional Stability’

Kelly Clarkson is frustrated with her children’s school! The singer appeared on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast and revealed her biggest pet peeve as a parent. Clarkson, who shares daughter River, 10, and son Remington, 8, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, opened up about her struggles as a working mother.

“I don’t know when school systems decided it would be a good idea for families and their emotional stability to have performances at 10 a.m. during the week,” she said. The talk show host insisted that working parents can’t just show up at school at any time of the week.

She explained that her children’s school often forgets to send her advance notice about events, preventing her from taking time off. Although she didn’t specify any particular incident, she described the practice as “cruel.”

The Stronger singer admitted that she could still rearrange her schedule at the last minute—despite not wanting to—but noted that many other working parents don’t have that flexibility. She confided in Kelce, who also shares three kids with former NFL star Jason Kelce.

“Our kids don’t understand,” Clarkson said. She quipped that whenever one of her children asks why "that" mom was present, she replies, “That kid’s got a better mom.”

The former Voice coach’s comments came after her sudden disappearance from her eponymous talk show. Though she never directly addressed her absence, reports claimed she had a “personal matter” to deal with that didn’t directly involve her.

When Clarkson finally returned to the show, she celebrated the 1,000th episode with a heartfelt monologue. She subtly referenced her personal “ups and downs” and cryptically mentioned that she had been “lost [and] alone a lot.”

Clarkson notably went through a messy divorce from Blackstock, her husband of seven years, in 2022.