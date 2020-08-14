Kelly Clarkson SLAMS troll for implying her work ethic was cause of failed marriage: Aim higher

Kelly Clarkson had the best response to a troll who implied that the singer’s failed marriage was caused by her busy schedule. The troll also accused Kelly of not being a good mom, but Clarkson handled it like a pro.

After stealing the spotlight with her dramatic weight loss picture, singer Kelly Clarkson is speaking out in response to a Twitter troll who accused the singer of working too hard.

The fan implied that Kelly‘s work ethic led to the end of her marriage from Brandon Blackstock and seemingly accused the star of being a bad mother. Kelly is currently the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, a mentor on The Voice, and she filled in this week for Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent after he broke his back post a bike accident.

The social media user took to Twitter and said: “Now Kelly is taking Simon‘s place…no wonder her marriage didn’t work…surprise she has time for her kids…not the good old country girl we fell in love with…it’s all about Kelly being on tv…and no one else…no tears for her…but for her kids.”

Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do.... this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher pleasehttps://t.co/FrWtlqdMbY — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 13, 2020

Kelly responded, “Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favour because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.”

Kelly‘s divorce appears to be amicable after what she publicly did back in June.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson on replacing Simon Cowell in America’s Got Talent: Someone hotter is taking his seat

Share your comment ×