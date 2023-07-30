Kelly Clarkson starts her Las Vegas residency: 'We’re gonna go a little Kellyoke every night'

Kelly Clarkson, our favorite vocal fry pop-star, is back on the stage. The singer kicked off her Las Vegas residency yesterday on July 28 to much fanfare from the audience, while that can be attributed to just how beloved she is, but you can't count out the fact that the former American Idol winner has not toured since 2019. For the unversed a Las Vegas residency refers to when a musician performs at the same venue for a prolonged period of time.

Kelly Clarkson starts her Las Vegas residency

The moment the singer was on the stage, she joked, "I haven't done a show, I feel like, in 9,000 years," and rest assured the feeling is mutual among her fans. The What Doesn't Kills You Stringer singer performed to a sold-out show at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater.

The 41-year-old's residency show is called Chemistry, which mirrors the name of her latest album. The show has been 3 years in the making, originally it was supposed to kick off in 2020, but because of the pandemic, the show was put on halt. Much to her fan's joy, she performed all her biggest hits from her most beloved albums. From Because Of You, to Since U Been Gone, if you know it, she probably sang it.

During the performance, Clarkson brought a taste of her talk show to the stage, The Kelly Clarkson Show, with a Kellyoke session, where she covers other artists' songs. On this occasion, she chose to sing Harry Styles' As It Was. While talking to InStyle she revealed that she's "gonna go a little Kellyoke every night."

She continued, "We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show."

Kelly Clarkson raised the roof during her show

While admittedly it was a bit too jam-packed with people for Clarkson, "Is it hard to breathe? Are we singing in a spa? I was afraid it was gonna be dry. Instead, we're singing in the Amazon. I can’t breathe." But that didn't hinder the singer from raising the roof during her performance yesterday.

During her performance, the three-time Grammy winner even strolled through the crowd, giving some lucky fans an up-close-and-personal view. Clarkson's Las Vegas residency consists of 10 shows, and she assured her fans that each performance will be unique.

In an Instagram video, the 41-year-old said, "We've got a lot of songs, and it's going to be different every night. We're trying to make it special for everybody. We'll include all the new songs from the album, and of course, we'll play the ones you want to hear. And if we miss any, well, that's just because we're already singing so many songs!"

