Kelly Clarkson Starts Her Own Music Label: 'I Feel Like I’ve Earned It, So I’m Excited'

Kelly Clarkson has taken a major leap in her career, revealing on the Wednesday, January 22, episode of her eponymous talk show that she has started her own music label.

The news came while Clarkson, 42, was speaking with guest Keke Palmer, who has had her own record label for “six or seven” years, about her musical group DivaGurl.

An impressed Clarkson then announced that she had recently made a similar move in the music industry.

“I am so much older than you... and it’s my first time in my career, and I just now started my own label and I’m putting out my own stuff,” she said. “And I’ve had some good teams to work with, but there is nothing like being that 10-year-old again, being excited, and nobody saying, ‘Oh, you should do this’ or ‘You should do that.’”

One of Them Days star Palmer, 31, noted people don’t realize how hard it is.

Clarkson responded, saying, “Girl, I’m finding out. I’m putting together a music video, and I’m like, ‘Wait, I forgot to do what?’” The Since U Been Gone hitmaker added, “I just now started it. I started writing, and I was like, ‘Wait, how do I put this out now?’ And then I was like, ‘Well, I guess through me.’”

Advertisement

Clarkson added, “I feel like I’ve earned it, so I’m excited. I think I’ve earned the moment.”

After winning the debut season of American Idol in 2002, Clarkson signed a record deal with RCA, through which she released seven studio albums: Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, and Piece by Piece.

In 2016, Clarkson departed RCA and signed with Atlantic Records, going on to release the albums Meaning of Life, When Christmas Comes Around, and her most recent record, Chemistry, in June 2023.

As of January 23, Clarkson was still listed on the artist roster of the Atlantic website, with no details of her personal venture currently available.

ALSO READ: Are Kelly Clarkson's Kids Holding Her Back from Dating? Source Shares Insight