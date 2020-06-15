  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kelly Clarkson steps out sans wedding ring first time since divorce filing; Singer is doing 'okay'

Over the weekend, Kelly Clarkson was snapped for the first time since the divorce news surfaced. She was seen walking her dog in Los Angeles.
7168 reads Mumbai
kelly clarkson,Hollywood,Brandon BlackstockKelly Clarkson steps out sans the wedding ring first time since divorce filing
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Days after filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson was spotted out and about over the weekend. The actress was spotted in her Los Angeles neighborhood and keen observers noticed that Kelly had done away with her wedding ring. For the unversed, the American singer had filed for divorce from her husband after 7 years of marriage. Kelly had approached the court for divorce on June 4, 2020 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. 

Over the weekend, Kelly was snapped for the first time since the divorce news surfaced. She was seen walking her dog in LA. A source also revealed how the singer has been doing since she filed for divorce. "Kelly is spending time in L.A. with her kids. She has been low-key and mostly stayed at home. She seems to be doing okay," a source told People.

Kelly shares two kids, namely River, 6, and Remington, 4, with Brandon. Earlier, A source close to the couple had made a few revelations about their relationship. 

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson announces her split with husband Brandon Blackstock by filing for divorce

"Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock hoped things would work out between them, but quarantine only made things worse. They have been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out. They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental. Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option," the source revealed to ET when the news first surfaced. 

Credits :PeopleGetty Images

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement