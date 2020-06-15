Kelly Clarkson steps out sans wedding ring first time since divorce filing; Singer is doing 'okay'

Over the weekend, Kelly Clarkson was snapped for the first time since the divorce news surfaced. She was seen walking her dog in Los Angeles.

Days after filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson was spotted out and about over the weekend. The actress was spotted in her Los Angeles neighborhood and keen observers noticed that Kelly had done away with her wedding ring. For the unversed, the American singer had filed for divorce from her husband after 7 years of marriage. Kelly had approached the court for divorce on June 4, 2020 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

Over the weekend, Kelly was snapped for the first time since the divorce news surfaced. She was seen walking her dog in LA. A source also revealed how the singer has been doing since she filed for divorce. "Kelly is spending time in L.A. with her kids. She has been low-key and mostly stayed at home. She seems to be doing okay," a source told People.

Kelly shares two kids, namely River, 6, and Remington, 4, with Brandon. Earlier, A source close to the couple had made a few revelations about their relationship.

"Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock hoped things would work out between them, but quarantine only made things worse. They have been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out. They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental. Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option," the source revealed to ET when the news first surfaced.

