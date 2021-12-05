Kelly Clarkson tears up performing Christmas special, admits 'feeling alone' amid Brandon Blackstock divorce

A reminder that the holidays can be hard. Kelly Clarkson wanted to bring holiday happiness on her NBC Christmas special, but she showed how relatable she is when she spoke about how her divorce from Brandon Blackstock affected her new music.

The Voice coach, 39, got emotional before singing “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” on Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which aired on Wednesday, December 1, as per US Weekly. She said during the performance, “The holidays come with a whole range of emotions,” Clarkson said. “I’m gonna be real with y’all — when I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone. I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it’s been a really tough year for a lot of us."

The singer went on to say that she wrote the song to provide comfort to those who aren't enjoying the ideal Christmas season. Clarkson then belted out the song with the help of an orchestra, pausing for an emotional moment right before the song's conclusion. Meanwhile, the artist and Blackstock started dating in 2011, and their relationship was first disclosed the following year. In December of 2012, the two announced their engagement, the same year they made their public debut as a pair.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 at a wedding ceremony in Tennessee. In November of that year, the singer revealed her pregnancy, and River Rose was born the following year. Clarkson and Blackstock, however, announced their separation and plans to divorce in 2020. The two were declared legally single in August, and their divorce is likely to be finalised next year.