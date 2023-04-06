Kelly Clarkson throws shade at ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in new song 'Mine'

Kelly Clarkson lamented about her heart being "used" in the ostensibly honest lyrics, which appears to be discreetly criticising her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in a preview clip of "Mine," a new song she'll release later this month.

Here is what the song lyrics were framed as:

The video, which was released on Twitter, shows the 40-year-old American Idol veteran in the studio working on new music, and she didn't hold back when singing about an apparent phoney romance in which she claims her heart was borrowed. In the A Cappella teaser, she sang, "Someone's gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine."

Kelly Clarkson is on the high horse as she is on a mission to deliver hits this year.

The song is said to be released on April 14th as part of her upcoming album, Chemistry. Kelly announced her upcoming new project in a video posted on her Twitter account on March 26. "It is officially time to inform you that I have been working on this project for nearly three years." "I wasn't sure if I was going to release it, but I am," she said.

About Kelly Clarkson’s album

Kelly Clarkson revealed insight about her before revealing the album's title, Chemistry. "It's called Chemistry because I was looking for a word that really described the whole thing because I didn't want people to think I was just saying, "I'm angry," "I’m sad," only one or two emotions," Kelly quoted.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson apparently takes a brutal dig at ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. DEETS inside