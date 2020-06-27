Kelly Clarkson wins Daytime Emmy; Thanks estranged husband Brandon Blackstock for being the ‘greatest friend’

Kelly Clarkson thanked her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock for being the greatest friend after winning Daytime Emmy. Read on to know more.

Kelly Clarkson won a Daytime Emmy for hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she included her husband Brandon Blackstock in her thank you note. Kelly won the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the first season of her talk show. After receiving the honour, the songstress posted a note on Twitter. “OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!!” she wrote.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!” Kelly wrote on Twitter after winning the award,” she added. The 38-year-old singer, who recently announced her split with Brandon, thanked him for supporting and motivating her. “I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can’t. Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant,” she added.

The singer-songwriter filed for divorce from her husband of seven years on June 4, 2020, citing the reason to be irreconcilable differences between the two of them. In addition to the separation, Kelly has two pivotal demands. She has demanded joint custody of their two children, River Rose, and Remington Alexander. The ‘Because of You’ singer reportedly also wants her prenup enforced. The couple tied the knot in October 2013 after dating each other for some time.

