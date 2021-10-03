Kelly Clarkson WINS full control over her Montana ranch in divorce case from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson was granted control of the USD 10.4 million Montana property where her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been residing since their divorce. According to the September 30 ruling as per E! News, the court rejected Blackstock's argument that the Montana ranch is marital property and should be divided equally by both exes.

However, the judge upheld their premarital agreement. The decision means Clarkson has taken control of the farm since she purchased the home, according to a source. "The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties' names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create marital property," reads the decision as per E! News. "The Court therefore rejects Respondent's position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties."

Meanwhile, according to E! News, after his divorce from The Voice coach, Blackstock made the "deliberate choice" to "change his life" and become a full-time rancher. He was "exclusively using" his Montana ranch as his "residence and business" at the time. Clarkson had previously sought permission to sell the ranch due to the "financial burden" of maintaining a home that she and her ex-husband were the only ones using. According to the court, the ranch's maintenance expenses are USD 81,000 a month.

However, the judge initially rejected her request to sell the Montana site. Blackstock was ordered to pay the hefty property fees beginning in April 2021. Meanwhile, Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock was legally dissolved by a court in early August, according to PEOPLE, a year and three months after she filed for divorce.

