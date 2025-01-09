Kelly Clarkson’s 8-Year-Old Son Remy Playfully Shades Her About His Viral My Way Cover: ‘Do You Get That Many Views?’

Kelly Clarkson’s son, Remy, had a hilariously shady comment for his mom after going viral for his singing talent.

The world got to see the eight-year-old’s vocal skills in November when a video of him singing Frank Sinatra’s My Way on The Kelly Clarkson Show racked up over a million views. In a new segment from the said show, released on Wednesday, January 8, Clarkson, 42, asked her son how he felt about his clip going viral.

“Yeah, how much views did I get again?” Remy cheekily replied, prompting Clarkson and the studio audience to burst into laughter.

“I’m gonna tell you how it went down,” Clarkson said, before recounting how she told her son he had gotten over a million views on his video.

“He goes, ‘Do you get that many views?’” she continued. “I was like, ‘Calm down — and not often.’”

The November clip wasn’t the first time Remy performed with his mom. The little man was only 7 in August 2023 when the Grammy winner invited him on stage during a concert at Vegas’ Planet Hollywood to dance as she sang her 2017 hit Whole Lotta Woman.

The crowd cheered loudly for Remy, and they gave similar applause to his sister River, who later joined Clarkson on stage for a duet of Heartbeat Song.

Speaking to People last year, Clarkson said the surprise appearances were her children’s suggestions.

Advertisement

The American Idol winner shares her kids with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, from whom she divorced in 2020 after seven years of marriage. After their separation, she moved to NYC with her children, where she balances motherhood alongside her talk-show hosting career.

“Kelly kind of lives in a bubble. She’s all about the kids and work,” a source told People in December.

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock With Cheeky Holiday Album Visualizer: Check Out