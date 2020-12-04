Kelly Clarkson's ex husband Brandon Blackstock asks for child & spousal support amid divorce proceedings

Kelly Clarkson decided to end her marriage with Brandon Blackstock in June this year. Read on for further details.

It has been months since Kelly Clarkson filed for a divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock. Now, as the divorce proceedings still continue, it has been learned that the latter has asked for $436,000 per month for child and spousal support. This amount has been reportedly cited in the documents produced at the court on Monday, November 30. This piece of news has also been confirmed by many leading portals. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2013.

Kelly reportedly decided to end her seven-year courtship with Blackstock earlier this year in June and approached the court for the same. She also cited irreconcilable differences to be the reason behind their split. The Because of You singer had earlier demanded joint custody for their children, Remington Alexander, and River Rose. She has won the temporary primary custody of both the kids on November 19, 2020. The order has been reportedly designed to keep the children in school and not to disrupt their routine.

Talking about Kelly Clarkson, she opened up on the painful experience of the divorce in The Kelly Clarkson Show during a conversation with Alicia Keys and Glennon Doyle. She also went on to say that the hardest part for her is the kids. Not only that but she also indirectly cited the reason behind her split during another episode of the show that aired on November 24, 2020. The 38-year old singer said that she learned a lesson about herself this year.

