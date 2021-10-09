Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Erik Bragg call it QUITS after one year of dating?

Kelly Osbourne and Erik Bragg are no longer together. According to a US Weekly report, the pair allegedly broke up after a year of dating. Kelly Osbourne started dating the cinematographer last year during the pandemic. So far, the television star has not publicly addressed the breakup, but as per Us Weekly reports the couple has called it quits.

However, Bragg did not respond immediately, but the cinematographer did tell the magazine, "Kelly rules. That's it. That's all." Interestingly, during their time together, Osbourne and Bragg, 37, shared glimpses of their connection with their social media fans and followers, including a video clip this past January showing them cleaning his vehicle and the former Fashion Police star giving some advice on how to get the job done properly. As per US Weekly, months earlier, the England native hinted that she was off the market, without disclosing the identity of her then-lover.

She said at the time, "I'm just really happy with what it is. Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don't even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect. I full-blown love him. That’s all I'm saying."

Meanwhile, in the past, she has also been linked to Bert McCraken (2002-2003); the lead singer of The Used; Matty Derman (2006); a member of the band Fields; Canadian actor Kevin Zegers (2006); singer and guitarist Danny Jones (2008), of the pop-rock band McFly; British model Luke Worrall (2008-2010); singer Rob Damiani of British rock band Don Broco (2011), photographer Anton Lombardi (2011), as per Daily Mail.

