Kelly Osbourne credits her substance abuse to alcoholic father Ozzy Osbourne; Recalls feeling ‘really insecure

Kelly Osbourne recently opened up about her relapse after 4 years of sobriety, and the challenges she faces with substance abuse and alcoholism.

Actress and singer Kelly Osbourne recently made an appearance on Red Table Talk and got candid about being introduced to alcohol at a very young age, which led to her alcoholism. Talking to Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the show, described the challenges of growing up with her father Ozzy Osbourne, who used to heavily.

"I was introduced to alcohol because I came from an alcoholic family," she explained on the Facebook Watch talk show. "I grew up with my father being extremely, if not probably the heaviest drinker I've ever seen in my life." She continued, "The alcohol was there. I moved to America, and I was 13. I was so foreign. I couldn't be more foreign. Very English. Most of the time people didn't understand what I was saying. I didn't really fit in anywhere, so I got really, really insecure."

Just last week, Kelly, who‘s currently under treatment after she relapsed after four years of sobriety, opened up about her recent relapse via Instagram Live. "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she shared at the time. "I relapsed. Not proud of it, but I am back on track." Kelly explained that while she is "sober today" and plans to be "sober tomorrow," this battle is "truly is just one day at a time." "I just wanted to tell you guys the truth 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you," she concluded. "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

