Kelly Osbourne lashes out at Prince Harry; Says Duke of Sussex is ‘whining, whinging and complaining’

Prince Harry has been constantly making headlines these days for all the wrong reasons. The Duke of Sussex emerged as the controversial figure after he and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and lashed out at the British Royal family on various occasions. The friction between Prince Harry and his family became more evident during the coronation of King Charles III, his father, and the new Monarch. However, Harry's controversies have now taken a new turn, after reality tv star Kelly Osbourne lashed out at him recently.

Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry in her latest podcast appearance

The British actress, who recently made an appearance in the 'I've Had It' podcast, lashed out at the Duke of Sussex, to the much shock of his fans and followers. During the podcast show's 'Hit it or Had it' segment, Kelly Osbourne bluntly stated that she is 'done' with Prince Harry's constant dramas, and stated that he is a 'twat' who is always 'whining, whinging and complaining'.

“I think Harry's a f--king t--t, I do. "He's a whining, complaining, woe is me, ‘I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems. My life was so hard,'" said the Dancing with the Stars alum, when she was asked to comment on Prince Harry. "Everybody's f--king life is hard. You were the prince of a god damn country who dressed up as a f--king Nazi and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it," she added.

ALSO READ: Did King Charles III extend an olive branch to Prince Harry with Father’s day post? DEETS here