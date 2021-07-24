Kelly Osbourne MOURNS the death of her beloved pet dog; Says she has lost her ‘shadow’

Kelly Osbourne is heartbroken as her beloved dog, Polly has passed away on Thursday after complications that arose due to a pulmonary heart defect. Osbourne, who was on a break from social media took to her Instagram account to share this saddening news with her followers and friends. Polly was Osbourne’s pet for six years.

"I promised myself that I would take a break from social media for the summer... however I thought I should let you all know that this week I lost my Polly to pulmonary heart defect! She has been by my side for 6 years," Osbourne shared with her 2.4 million followers on the social site.

The television personality has also asked her friends to provide her with some space and alone time to process the loss. Adding to her painful news, Kelly shared that Polly was like her “shadow”. The host of The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show has revealed that she hasn’t experienced pain like this before.

"I do not no how to go on without her. To say I’m devastated is an understatement. I have never felt pain like this. I have lost my shadow. I don’t think I will ever get over this. My heart is broken. I am broken!!! I am not in a place to even talk about it. To all my close friends... if I don’t respond please understand that I just need time," she mentioned in her post.

Check out her Instagram post:

Her followers and friends have showered the post with supportive comments and more than a lakh likes. Osbourne had earlier revealed about her pet, Polly, being sick, back in May, when she was “hardly breathing and completely unable to move.” The singer has always been vocal about loving her pet dogs. Apart from Polly, Osbourne also has another dog named Oat, whom she adopted in April 2020.

