Kelly Osbourne opens up about pregnancy and motherhood: Battling trolls, embracing privacy, and adapting to life as a working mom

Kelly Osbourne, the 38-year-old former reality star, recently opened up about her experiences of pregnancy, motherhood and the challenges she faced during her pregnancy with her fans. From battling trolls to maintaining her privacy and adapting to life as a working mother, Kelly's journey has been filled with challenges and joys. Let's delve into the candid revelations she made about this exciting chapter of her life.

Kelly Osbourne on hiding her pregnancy to avoid fat-shaming

In a candid Instagram post showcasing her glam look from a Masked Singer taping, one follower couldn't help but ask about Kelly’s appearance, wondering if she had undergone plastic surgery or used a surrogate to have her baby boy, Sidney.

"There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed." - sharing her reason for keeping her pregnancy journey private.

Responding with honesty and grace, Osbourne clarified that her transformed appearance was simply the result of weight loss and minimal cosmetic procedures. But what caught the attention of many was her revelation about hiding her pregnancy from the public eye for nine months to avoid fat-shaming. The fear of scrutiny over her body led her to keep her pregnancy journey private.

"Thank you for your transparency." A fan appreciated Kelly's candid response to questions her pregnancy journey. Another follower showed appreciation, saying, "Thank you for being honest and sharing your journey with us. You're an inspiration!"

Despite the curiosity and excitement from her fans, Kelly made it clear that she wanted to keep her son Sidney's life private. When her mother, Sharon Osbourne, announced the baby's birth in January, Kelly expressed her desire to share information about him when she was ready. She believed that it was her personal choice when and how to share details of her baby boy's life.

Since then, Kelly has been gradually sharing glimpses of motherhood with her fans, posting heartwarming images on her social media. From a heart-covered snapshot with the Easter Bunny to a tender moment of her baby holding onto her finger, she's managed to give fans a peek into her new world without compromising her son's privacy.

Balancing work and motherhood

Kelly Osbourne has also been transparent about the challenges of being a working mother. Adapting to her new role, she confessed that taking her first job after having her baby was not an easy decision. Like many new moms, leaving her little one behind for work was one of the hardest things she had to do. However, she expressed her admiration for all working mothers and the newfound respect she gained for them.

A supportive fan wrote, "You're doing great as a mom! Take all the time you need to adjust to this new chapter. We'll be here cheering you on!"

One thing is evident—Kelly Osbourne is determined to embrace motherhood on her terms, sharing moments when she feels comfortable and safeguarding her child's privacy from the prying eyes of the media.

