Popular TV personality and singer Kelly Osbourne recently opened up about embracing her unconventional upbringing, growing up on tour with her musical family, and she was right about it. “We were a musical family, always on tour, and I grew up on the road,” she shared with PEOPLE .

“For me, that was a beautiful experience, and it’s one that I can also give to Sidney,” Kelly Osbourne, 38, says to her 15-month-old baby boy, whom she shares with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. “He will get to travel the world, meet all sorts of people, and be exposed to art, music, science, and things he never would see if he wasn’t traveling the world.”

The daughter of rocker Ozzy and Sharon, Kelly Osbourne says laughing thinking about the future of her baby, “I’m definitely not letting my 15-year-old go to clubs and drink. I do not think he’ll be in bars at 15 like I was.”

Kelly Osbourne on sobriety journey: From teen partier to relapse and recovery

Singer, writer, author, and fashion designer Kelly Osbourne is currently sober now, and has been forthright about her past drinking and teenage partying on her earlier MTV shows, “The Osborunes.” In 2021, she shared insights into her journey of sobriety and relapse with her fans. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The multi-talented star shared, “I am an addict and had though that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal,” she said in an interview with Extra, “I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”

ALSO READ: 'Pros Outweigh The Cons': Kelly Osbourne Calls Ozempic 'Miracle Drug' But Says She Never Used It

The high-profile TV personality Kelly Osbourne shared she’s currently rewatching her MTV show “The Osbournes” with her entire family for their new platform, Osbourne Media House. The family will playfully reminisce about the leniency their parents, Sharon and Ozzy, afford her and her brother Jack during their upbringing.

Kelly Osbourne reflects on her parenting style

Kelly Osbourne reflected on her parenting style by adding, “My mom keeps saying, If I have to hear that I will never let my children do what you let us do one more time. It’s literally all we’ve been talking about! But I don’t think I would do it much differently if I’m being honest.”

She went on to further add, “My mom was raised similarly to me. Sharon’s father was rock promoter and band manager Don Arden. Now, my son is being raised the same way because for me family always comes first.”

ALSO READ: Kelly Osbourne’s Confuses Bravo Fans Amid Her Resemblance To Kim Zolciak; See Here

Meanwhile, Kelly is delighted to see her son hitting big milestones from time to time. “He’s almost crawling which is amazing to witness,” she said. “He’s sort of scooting backward and spinning in circles.”

Baby Sidney has been stealing Kelly’s heart since he was born with another adorable habit. She shared she is enjoying motherhood as Sidney is totally mom-obsessed. Her heart gets filled with joy as whenever he sees her, he reaches out to her.

ALSO READ: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Brother Jack Once Shot Her With Pellet Gun; Says She 'Almost Died'