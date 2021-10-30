Kelly Osbourne says 'filled with so much gratitude' as she marks five months of sobriety; See post

Kelly Osbourne had two reasons to rejoice on Wednesday: she turned 37 and celebrated five months of sobriety after a relapse during lockdown. The TV star went to Instagram to snap a cute photo of herself holding a birthday cake covered with strawberries and cream.

Check out her post here:

Captioning the image, Kelly opened up on how grateful she is for her life as she remarked: 'I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming!' A beautiful Kelly can be seen in the snap, beaming into the camera and sticking out her tongue as she holds up her cake. Her distinctive purple hair were arranged into beautiful plaited buns, and she wore a white and black polka dot top, gold earrings, and a gold and emerald necklace. She wrote alongside her selfie: 'Today marks my 37th birthday and I’m 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming!'

However, on the next slide, she displayed an image from a Twelve Steps to Recovery program, indicating that she had been clean for five months. Kelly's post drew a flood of congratulations and expressions of support from her fans and celebrity acquaintances. As per Daily Mail, Kelly has acknowledged that her drug and alcohol addiction started as a kid while growing up as the youngest daughter of rock superstar Ozzy Osbourne.

The reality actress spoke with the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk on the beginnings of her drug misuse struggles and her recent relapse from sobriety amid the pandemic. Kelly, who appeared on her family's MTV program for four seasons between 2002 and 2005, confessed her opiate addiction started when she was 13 and was taking Vicodin after a surgery to remove her tonsils.

