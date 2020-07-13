Kelly Preston Death: Russell Crowe, Josh Gad, Chloe Bennet & more pay tribute to John Travolta's wife

After a two-year battle with breast cancer, Kelly Preston has sadly died at the age of 57. Many celebrities like Russell Crowe, Josh Gad and Chloe Bennet offered their condolences and paid tribute to the Jerry Maguire star on social media.

Kelly Preston has sadly passed away at the age of 57, after a two-year battle with cancer. The Jerry Maguire star is now survived by her husband of 29 years, John Travolta and children Ella, 20 and Benjamin, 9. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta had written in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Rusell Crowe took to Twitter to reveal how he and Kelly had auditioned together to star in his film, Breaking Up. "Kelly Preston. Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig. I haven't seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly-eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P," the Oscar-winning actor tweeted.

Josh Gad of Frozen fame tweeted, "I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. RIP #KellyPreston"

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet tweeted, "Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP."

Lea Thompson, who starred alongside Preston in Space Camp, wrote on Instagram, "I am so very sad to hear of my old friend @therealkellypreston passing. We had so much fun making #spacecamp all those many years ago. She was always full of love and light and Hawaiian breeziness. Kelly was so beautiful inside and out. Went way too young. #heartbroken for her whole family #breastcancerawareness is so important. Hold each other close and let’s keep fighting for a cure."

Spencer Breslin, who played Kelly's son in The Cat in the Hat tweeted, "RIP to my on-screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss."

Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver tweeted, "Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who has already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston"

Rest in peace, Kelly Preston.

