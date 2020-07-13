Kelly Preston dies after two year battle with breast cancer; Husband John Travolta pens a heartbreaking note

Kelly Preston breathed her last on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57, after a two-year battle with cancer. John Travolta took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to his darling wife.

Kelly Preston, whose notable roles include films like Jerry Maguire, Twins and Mischief, has sadly passed at the age of 57, after a two-year battle with breast cancer. The actress is survived by her husband of 29 years, John Travolta and children - Ella, 20 and Benjamin, 9. Their eldest son Jett had died at the age of 16 in 2009 due to a seizure. A heartbroken Travolta took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute to his darling wife who he loved dearly.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John wrote and added, "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT," the 66-year-old actor concluded.

Rest in peace, Kelly Preston.

Kelly and John's daughter, Ella, too took to Instagram to mourn her mother's loss. "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy," the 20-year-old shared.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, mama," Ella concluded.

Kelly last starred in Gotti, which was a biopic on John Gotti, the infamous New York mobster. While Travolta played Gotti, Preston was seen as Victoria, Gotti's wife.

