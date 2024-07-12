Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Shares Love-Up Post For Boyfriend's 25th Birthday; See HERE

Emmy-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola Consuelos, celebrated her boyfriend Cassius’s 25th birthday with heartfelt memories. Lola went the extra mile to make Cassius’s special day memorable, sharing a carousel of PDA-loaded photos on her social media.

Kelly Ripa also ensured Cassius felt loved on his 25th birthday, extending a sweet wish for her future son-in-law. Lola herself penned a heartfelt note for her significant other on the occasion.

Lola Consuelos shares adorable post for boyfriend’s 25th birthday

Lola Consuelos took to her Instagram to curate a collection of memories with her boyfriend, Cassius. In a lengthy carousel post, the 23-year-old shared rare photos of their trips, attending events, and wearing matching sweaters.

The first slide featured the couple posing for the camera, with Lola in a chic dress and Cassius smiling behind her in a blue shirt. They wore coordinated sweaters reading “pooch” and “smooch” at a beach in the second slide, while the third showed Cassius looking adorable in a pink furry hat.

“Twenty-five has never looked this handsome!!! I’ll never want to know a day without you,” Lola lovingly wrote in the caption.

Other pictures included snaps of the couple on a moped, posing in an elevator, and riding a bicycle. Lola saved the best for last: the final slide showed the couple kissing on a couch, both dressed in white attire.

Advertisement

Kelly Ripa commented on the post, saying, “Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic!”

Not much is known about Lola’s boyfriend, Cassius, but he reportedly hails from Britain and resides in London. During an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark in September 2023, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos mentioned that Lola spends most of her time in London and has picked up British terms like “sorted” and “bin bag.”

Lola Consuelos is pursuing music

Lola Consuelos began her journey into music during her freshman year at NYU in 2019, studying music with aspirations to establish herself as a singer. Three years later, she released her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining," shortly after turning 21, as reported by ELLE. The song explores the concept that fears are unsubstantiated and that everyone experiences moments of paranoia.

“It was just a good theme for what was going on in my life at the moment and I really liked the vibe and the sound of everything,” Lola shared with People at the time, revealing her tendency to second-guess herself frequently.

Advertisement

Having written music since the age of 14, Lola mentioned that "Paranoia Silverlining" was the first piece she felt truly connected to.

In July 2023, Lola released her next single, Divine Timing, and has discussed working on an EP.

More recently, Lola gained viral attention after covering Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song, Espresso, which became one of the year's standout tracks. The video garnered 623K views on Instagram and a heartwarming comment from her father, Mark Consuelos, who added two small hearts in support of his daughter.

ALSO READ: Kelly Ripa Is Named a Disney Legend; Talk Show Host Reacts Saying, 'It's So Kind and Overwhelming'