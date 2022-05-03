Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos mark their 26th marriage anniversary with adorable snaps; See pics

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are enjoying their wedding anniversary. The pair celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Instagram on Sunday, posting some adorable photographs and tributes to one other. "I've been married to the love of my life for 26 years!" "26 years with the love of my life!" Ripa, 51, captioned her post.

"Happy anniversary! 26 years. Penguin status," Consuelos, 51, wrote, also posting art of two penguins holding hands with the words "mate for life" above their heads. However, Ripa also posted a video to her Instagram Story showing the two of them enjoying breakfast and kissing each other to wish each other a good anniversary. When she approached him for advice, he said, "Find someone who'll make you coffee, toast, and a little breakfast on your anniversary ... for all the guys out there."

However, The co-host of Live! with Kelly and Ryan also displayed the pink and white flower arrangement that Consuelos had purchased for the occasion. Ripa wrote, "Best husband award recipient." She and Consuelos married on May 1, 1996, after meeting on the set of All My Children the year before. They have three children: Michael, 24, Joaquin, 19, and Lola, 20, as per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Michael also wished his parents a happy anniversary, tagging them in a cheeky Instagram Story with Godzilla and King Kong images. "Happy anniversary mom and dad!" he wrote. In the comments sections of their anniversary postings, the couple's friends and admirers, including Garcelle Beauvais, Christian Siriano, Rebecca Romijn, and Consuelos' Riverdale onscreen wife Marisol Nichols, also helped them celebrate and wished them the best.

