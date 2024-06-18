Kelly Ripa Celebrates Mark Consuelos' 30th Birthday With Throwback Photos: 'Shoutout To His Leather Pants'

Kelly Ripa is having a nostalgia trip as on Friday, June 14, the daytime talk show host shared an adorable throwback on Instagram. For Flashback Friday, she posted images of her husband Mark Consuelos at his birthday party when he turned 30 in 2001.

A sneak peek into history

Joyous moments are captured in the series of photos on her Instagram page. In one photo, Michael Consuelos who is now 53 years old, holds their eldest son who is currently twenty-seven years old. Ripa was pregnant then and had the glow of joy around her face. These include pictures of Consuelos surrounded by other stars and family members such as Gretchen and Willie Randolph, and Finola Hughes among others.

Ripa’s caption read cheekily in part “#fbf VINTAGE @instasuelos Suprise 30th birthday party. Shoutout to his leather pants and bangs! 🎉🎉🔥🔥(and yes, I’m pregnant) #daddycool.” The photos mark a time of happiness and celebration that was Consuelos’ major milestone.

Marking family achievements

The comments section was abuzz with activity as friends and fans weighed in on the post. Commenting about the eventful night soap star Hughes said, "I remember that party!!!" Joking comedian Chelsea Handler added, "It’s too bad no one in this family is good looking. It must be so hard." He remarked that he missed those pants saying “Oh man. I miss those pants. Great party babe.”

Another example was when just two weeks ago they celebrated their daughter Lola’s 24th birthday which took place on June 16; Ripa together with Consuelos uploaded a short video montage recapitulating Lola’s life story from childhood to becoming a musician. It was set to the song by Lola herself, Roles, thus rendering it a tribute to the girl.

Advertisement

Just 14 days before, on June 2, the couple celebrated Michael Consuelos’ 27th birthday with a throwback reel of his life till now, featuring Curtis Mayfield’s song Move on Up. Ripa captioned the post with, "Happy 27th birthday to the founding member of our family @Michael.Consuelos 🎉. You got the ball rolling baby and we love you!"

Kelly Ripa has been sharing posts through her social media recently that emphasize family values and how happy they get when milestones are achieved together.

ALSO READ: While Kelly Ripa Comes to Andy Cohen's Defence Her Past Comments Allegedly Paint a Different Picture; See Here