Kelly Ripa Credits All My Children Casting Director For THIS Heartfelt Reason And It Will Make You Smile

Kelly Ripa does not shy away from crediting people who have had a major impact on her life– more specifically, she acknowledged that because of Judy Blye Wilson, who served as the casting director for All My Children, she met her now family.

According to People magazine, Ripa talked about this on Tuesday, January 14, during a panel discussion at the 92Y in New York City, titled All My Children at 55, an event for the show’s anniversary hosted by Andy Cohen and Susan Lucci.

While discussing, Cohen questioned the casting director about the casting moment she is most proud of, during which the Hope & Faith star reportedly interjected her by saying, “If I may add, without Judy, I would literally have nothing.”

Ripa added that she would not have her spouse, Mark Consuelos, and their children. She told Wilson that she was “responsible for every good thing” that had ever occurred to them. Ripa expressed the desire to publicly say that as she has said it previously, but without Wilson present there, per the outlet.

During the conversation, the casting director reportedly shared that the executives of the aforementioned show were not able to come to a decision when it came to Consuelos and that she, "was so behind him."

Wilson recalled bringing Ripa into her office and showing her a black and white picture of the Riverdale star and his headshot, adding, “She really liked him. Really. I did everything. And I don't know why they were dragging their heels on it, but they actually had him play the role (temporarily).”

She added that Consuelos began playing the character and she had to keep up with the search for another individual. Wilson further revealed about begging to the producer, who then relented, and it turning out to be “of the best parts — that I ever cast.”

According to the publication, the casting direction said while motioning to Ripa, “Because it not only maintained for that story, but it obviously maintained for your life,” adding, “Which is fabulous. Just fabulous.”

