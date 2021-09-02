Kelly Ripa FIRES BACK at fan questioning her 'younger' look in new beach photo: 'It’s just the angle'

Kelly Ripa is not here for the haters. On Tuesday night, the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host went to Instagram to post a lovely beach picture of herself and her husband, Mark Consuelos, when people in the comments began criticizing her looks.

According to Entertainment Tonight, while the majority of the responses from fans and friends alike were positive, things took a turn when one person commented, “How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? must be a relaxing holiday!” This led a user to respond, “As beautiful as she is it’s def a filter!” Ripa hit back at the doubtful fan, writing, "if it was a filter i would look amazing. It’s just the angle and sunset light." The reaction of the celebrity drew a lot of praise in the comments, with one person saying “Perfect response Kelly! Ha ha and by the way, you do look amazing!” Another user posted, “You do look amazing! I know it isn’t a filter … you are just blessed and take great care of yourself, and it shows!”

Check out her post here:

However, this isn't the first time Ripa has reacted to criticism over her social media presence. In July, Ripa replied to accusations that she was missing a foot in family vacation pictures when she was celebrating some 2020 graduations in their family. However, it seems that instead of concentrating on the beautiful family memories, some fans couldn't stop staring at Ripa's feet. Only one foot was plainly seen in one of the pictures, sparking many queries and remarks online. One commenter asked, “The picture looks awesome, where’s your other foot, Kelly?”

The talk show host decided to respond to some of the comments with an Instagram Story video. “Maybe I’m just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?” Ripa asked Consuelos in the video. The “Riverdale” star then poked fun at his wife, saying, “It looks like you’re missing a leg.” Not to be deterred, Ripa replied, “Well, obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos. Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?”

Meanwhile, after arguing over the picture, Ripa called the commentators "weirdos" and later that night released a video of both of her feet to show she isn't missing one.

ALSO READ:Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos give insight into making 25 year marriage work; Say they are ‘old fashioned’