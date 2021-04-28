Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos give insight into making 25 year marriage work; Say they are ‘old fashioned’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently revealed how they make their marriage work, the couple has been married for 25 years and have three kids together.

All My Children alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently opened up about their marriage. In a joint interview with the Double Date podcast, the couple – who have been famously married for 25 years – talked about their relationship, saying that they almost have an “old-fashioned” marriage. Credit to Kelly’s morning talk show, the actress was able to keep her children rooted in New York City while Mark travelled the world for work. “I’ve been able to raise my kids here in this city, in the nest, and he’s always been willing to travel and go to a set and go off here and sometimes he’s had to go live in another country to work on a set over there,” Kelly said.

She added, “What’s funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive. Yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles.” Kelly then said that she knew it was “hard” for Mark to be away from their kids while he worked. Together, Kelly and Mark have three kids – Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

“Traveling is hard and being away from home is hard and sometimes he would miss milestones for the kids,” Kelly shared. “I know that was hard for him.” “In that way, we’re very traditional,” she continued. “He made those sacrifices, but I think he wouldn’t know how to find a ballet class. He wouldn’t know how to go about signing the kids up for religion classes.” Mark also described himself as “a traditional guy. I feel like there are certain roles — it’s hard to explain exactly what those roles are. “We had a conversation where I said, ‘Hey listen, there’s really only room for one man in this relationship and it’s going to be me,’” Mark added.

