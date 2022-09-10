Kelly Ripa reveals she once passed out during sex and woke up in a hospital!

Kelly Ripa, the American daytime star and the wife of American actor and Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, recently made some bold revelations, ahead of the release of her upcoming book "Live Wire." The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host revealed that she once passed out in the middle of having sex with her husband Mark Consuelos due to large cysts on her ovaries. After the incident, she was transferred to a hospital. Read on to find out the details!

Kelly Ripa, in one of the chapters of her first book "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories", revealed that she, back in 1997, passed out in the middle of having sex with her husband Mark Consuelos. The incident occurred due to a couple of cysts on Ripa's ovaries that forced her to lose consciousness. When she woke up, she was lying on a hospital bed with her husband's clothes on.

In the chapter, titled "Don't Let Your Husband Pick Your Death Clothes", Kelly Ripa, 51, revealed that the unfortunate incident happened just six months after having her first son Michael. She later confirms that the cause of losing consciousness was due to a twin pair of ovarian cysts that had developed at the time.

"My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away. Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I'm flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst," she wrote.

Now, if you are wondering about the meaning of the title of the chapter, this might be of help. Ripa, in her book, also revealed that after she passed out, her husband Mark Consuelos put a French-cut leotard on her and red Manolo Blahniks, which are often referred to as "fuck me shoes", before taking her to the hospital.

"It's still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn't realize I had come to," she wrote. "Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need," Ripa further added.

Now, if you are thinking that the relationship between Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa is fragile, think again! Despite all these allegations, Kelly Ripa revealed that their marriage is still strong as they fight with each other passionately when need be. Earlier this year, we saw the couple mark their 26th marriage anniversary with an adorable snap. And Mark, despite being the baddy Hiram Lodge in Riverdale, often shows his love for Ripa publicly. They have three children, Lola, Joaquin Antonio, and Michael Joseph Consuelos, and are happily married.

Also read: When Kelly Ripa compared Priyanka Chopra and Tom Cruise