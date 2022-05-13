Kelly Rizzo explains how her relationship with Bob Saget changed after his tragic death: He’s still my husband

On Wednesday, Kelly Rizzo while attending an event in Los Angeles alongside Amanda Kloots from The Talk, revealed how she understands her relationship with her late husband Bob Saget now. The legendary comedian passed away in January at the age of 65. The whole industry mourned the death of the Full House actor as they offered their support to his family.

During the event, Rizzo shared how she still avoids using the word "dead" as she explained to Kloots who also lost her significant other Nick Cordero last year, "You’ll notice I still don’t say the D-word — I say ‘the day everything happened,'" Rizzo went on to elaborate, "It’s like, he’s still my husband." She added, "It’s not like, ‘Oh, he’s my former husband.’ It’s like… the relationship is different now. It’s just — it is what it is." Though Rizzo has moved houses since his passing, she shares that Saget is still a big part of her life, "I mean, I still talk to him and I have his pictures everywhere," as per ET Canada.

Meanwhile, Rizzo also mentioned a time when Saget's daughters went to visit her new place, "His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, ‘So it’s kind of like a museum to your dad, so don’t freak out but yes, he’s everywhere,'" she continued to disclose, "And then they’ll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like ‘Stepmommy Kelly, are you okay?'"

Rizzo noted that her connection with Saget's daughters has been a vital part of her grieving process, she added, "I know Bob would want me to be there for his girls."

