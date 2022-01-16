Kelly Rizzo pens a heartbreaking tribute for late husband Bob Saget after his funeral

Bob Saget's untimely death left everyone shocked and mainly his wife Kelly Rizzo who has been distraught since the actor's passing. Following his funeral which was held on Friday, Rizzo took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late husband along with a sweet photo as they cuddled up for a selfie. Kelly honoured Saget in a lengthy post.

Kelly started the post by addressing Saget as "My sweet husband" and then proceeded to talk about her thoughts after his sudden demise. She wrote, "I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him". She further added, "He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you. Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that".

Check out her post below:

Describing Bob as a "force", Rizzo spoke dearly of her late husband as she hailed his personality for being the kindest and supportive person towards loved ones as well as strangers. She also maintained how everyone who loved Bob has been concerned about her well being after his sudden passing and stated that she is eternally grateful for that.

In her emotional tribute, Kelly also asked Bob's fans and well-wishers to keep the Fuller House actor's spirit alive. She also stressed on how she would like to continue to honour him by spreading his message of love and laughter ahead. Rizzo also spoke about the importance that Scleroderma Research Foundation held for him and added that by continuing his work towards it, she would want to make him proud. Kelly concluded her heartfelt tribute with a sweet message for her late husband saying, "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever".

The couple connected through social media in 2015 and dated for 3 years before starting their married life in October 2018.

