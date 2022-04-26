Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget as 'best rainy day friend' in a new post

Kelly Rizzo opens up about how she spent her rainy days with her late husband Bob Saget. For those unversed, The Full House star tragically passed away on January 9 at the age of 65. The beloved comedian was found in his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room where he was settling in after he performed the night prior in Jacksonville, Fla.

In her recent Instagram story, via Page Six, Rizzo shared a post as she remembered her time with Saget. In the black and white picture, Bob posed with an umbrella over his head as he flashed his widest smile. The journalist captioned the post and shared, "I had the best rainy day friend." She revealed that the couple was especially fond of rainy days and had their own rituals attached to the season as she noted, "Rainy days were our fave bc [because] we would watch our ‘programs’ while cuddling on the couch all day."

However, the snap of the comedian was originally posted by his friend Jeff Ross who also captioned the post, "Bob was a rainy day friend. Get yourself one." Ross was one of the many attendants at Saget's funeral. While many friends of the actor commented on Ross' post, John Mayer wrote, "It’s gonna take a long time for it to sink in how someone so ‘here’ can be gone," while actor Danny Burstein added, "Never had a time when we didn’t say ‘I love you’ when we parted."

Meanwhile, according to Saget's autopsy, cops believe that he fell and supposedly hit his head on the bathroom floor before he retired into bed.

