Kelly Rizzo shares final conversation with late husband Bob Saget in an emotional interview: It was all love

Kelly Rizzo has revealed the last time she talked to her husband, Bob Saget. The comedian passed away on January 9 in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. "I'm just very grateful that it was all, 'I love you so much,'" Rizzo told Hoda Kotb on the Today show in one of her first TV interviews since Saget's death, as per Entertainment Tonight.

"I think I said, 'I love you dearly,' and he said, 'I love you endlessly,' and he said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' It was just all love." The pair was used to openly sharing their love, and Saget made it a point to do so with everyone in his life who he cared about. She further said, "He told everyone that he loved -- and I mean quite frankly anyone he met and even spent any time at all -- he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. That was his entire message," Rizzo said. "If you knew Bob and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind."

Meanwhile, Rizzo and Saget met on social media in 2015, got engaged two years later, and married in October 2018. Rizzo sobbed on the Today programme, saying that when Saget was on the road, like he was at the time of his death, he always managed to return home to her as soon as possible. In addition to Rizzo, the actor and comedian is survived by his three kids with ex-wife Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

Saget was put to rest five days after his death on Thursday. Friends and family including Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, as well as John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, and Dave Chappelle attended the private ceremony.

