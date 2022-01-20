Kelly Rizzo tearfully calls late husband Bob Saget the 'best man' in first interview since his death

Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022 and ever since everyone including the actor's friends and family have been grieving his loss. In her first interview since losing her husband, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo spoke to Today anchor Hoda Kotb about the kind and wonderful personality that he was as she remembered him in an emotional interaction.

In the first clip of the interview which has now been released, Rizzo can be seen getting teary-eyed while speaking about Bob. In the promo, Kelly can be seen talking about Saget being the kindest person to everyone and how he would instantly make anyone comfortable in a conversation.

Calling him the best man she's ever known, Kelly holds back her tears as she says, "Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness' because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be. And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy'", via E!

Kelly had previously also shared a heartbreaking tribute to Saget on her Instagram as she wrote a lengthy note referring to him as her "sweet husband" and spoke about being lucky to have spent so much time over the past six years with him and called him the most incredible man on earth.

