Kelly Rowland drops a new single titled Coffee; Watch Video

Kelly Rowland is back after over a year, with her new single titled Coffee. The seductive number is set in a tropical adventure with Kelly talking about coffee and s*x in the morning. Earlier this week, the 39-year-old singer and songwriter unveiled the art cover of her new single and stirred up a storm on the internet and now, after releasing her song Coffee, she has set the fans buzzing with excitement.

Clad in a white bikini in her music video, Kelly Rowland is raising the mercury levels. Playing in the sand by the beachside and comparing it to coffee, she looks more sensuous than ever! and it looks nothing less than a tropical adventure, with scenic nature all around and a stunning Kelly dancing by a lush beach. Even though the Destiny's Child star had not released a record for the past 6 years, she took the temperatures soaring high with her songs Kelly and Crown in 2019 and now she's back after a year with another hit number titled Coffee.

Take a sip! We mean, take a look:

Kelly Rowland has also been working on her fifth album, which is the follow up to her 2013 album titled Talk a Good Game. Talking about the same, Kelly had earlier stated that her next album is going to be worth the wait and she wants to make a record that will set a good example for her five-year-old son Titan, whom she has with husband Tim Weatherspoon. "All of my fans have been so supportive but now they're like, 'We've hit a ceiling," she stated.

