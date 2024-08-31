Kelly Rowland Reveals She Often Visited THIS Houston Restaurant With Destiny's Child; Find Out

Kelly Rowland is one of the most multi-talented personalities in Hollywood. The actor, media personality, and popular singer has been a big fan of a particular eatery in Houston. This Is It, a popular eatery is not only famous for its delicious food but also for being one of the biggest draws with respect to prominent Hollywood celebrities and famous politicians. Over the years This Is It has garnered words of praise from Michelle Obama, Matthew Knowles and Tina Knowles, and Queen Bey.

During a recent interview with the reputed entertainment outlet, People Kelly Rowland poured her heart out while talking about her favorite restaurant in Houston. The Seat Filler actor is about to collaborate with Pepsi to promote This Is It as a part of the brand’s upcoming Local Eats Better with Pepsi program.

Kelly Rowland said-

"This Is It has so many memories in my heart that I share with my oldest son to this day,"

While talking about teh hospitality, she further said-

"The owner, Mr. Craig [Joseph], would come around asking anybody if they needed anything. It was the personal experience that you got. It was the fact that this Black business owner had this establishment that made people feel so loved, so seen, and, of course, fed them beautifully."

Kelly Rowland revealed that she never used to discuss while having a meal at This Is It. She further continued-

Advertisement

"It was more so about fellowship than anything. We were coming from church, so we were talking about so many different things under the sun, but it was usually about what we heard at church and just silly things and being kids because we were kids at that time."

During an interview with People, the 43-year-old singer `even went on to say-

"Everything in This Is It is absolutely delicious, but this particular meal, the green beans reminds me of my mother, the peppered steak with rice and gravy just is warm and full of love, and the peach cobbler is an out-of-body experience. You chase it all down with a really cold Pepsi, and it's just incredible."

Based on the guidelines of the campaign organized by Pepsi, anyone located in the United States can nominate their favorite local eateries on PepsiEatsLocal.com up to October 31st, 2024, and after qualifying for the campaign, the eatery would be able to have an advertisement on its name and as well as a signature dish in its honor- which could be ordered for free for a certain period of time.

Advertisement

Kelly Rowland even shot her own commercial for her favorite Houston-based eatery. The video was filmed in This Is It. She said-

"I was literally transported when I tasted that peach cobbler all over again. It's been years since I had it. My eyes rolled in the back of my head,"

She further said-

"I thought about opening a breakfast restaurant, but I quickly changed my mind after I told my friends what the title would be,"

While talking about the interiors and furniture of This Is It, Kelly Rowland even said-

"I was going to literally design the whole place in this beautiful wood, and it was going to be gorgeous. They were like, 'Kelly, no.' I said, 'I'm just saying, you can make really cute, sexy puns like 'bottomless mimosas' and stuff like that.' They were like, 'Oh, please don't do this.'"

However, it's rare to find a celebrity of such a remarkable stature promoting an eatery openly and happily. Kelly Rowland has not only set a great example but also openly supports the food and beverage industry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland And Nicole Scherzinger To Judge Building The Band? Here's What Report Says