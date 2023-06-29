Kelsea Ballerini faces unexpected onstage mishap as she gets struck by flying object during performance

During a concert in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, country singer Kelsea Ballerini encountered an unfortunate incident when an object thrown by an audience member struck her in the face. This incident highlights the regrettable behavior of some fans, leading to a disruption in the performance and necessitating a temporary halt to ensure Ballerini's safety.

Kelsea Ballerini suffers threatening injury due to fans’ negligence

While Kelsea Ballerina was in the midst of singing, an object was thrown onto the stage, striking Ballerini in the face. Multiple concertgoers captured the moment on video and shared it online, speculating that the object, possibly a bracelet, hit her in the eye.

In response to the incident, the official fan account for Kelsea Ballerini shared a video capturing the unfortunate moment and issued a plea to fans. They urged concertgoers to refrain from throwing objects onto the stage during performances. This concern is not new, as musicians have dealt with such incidents for decades, but recently there appears to be a noticeable increase in the number of artist injuries.

Kelsea Ballerini joins the list of artists facing grave injuries in concert

The aforementioned fan account of Kelsea Ballerini also revealed that the Miss Me More singer was backstage while recovering from the incident and appeared to be fine. However, there has been no update regarding the detainment of the concertgoer who threw the bracelet.

In a similar manner, Bebe Rexha faced a distressing incident earlier this month. While onstage, she was hit in the face by a cell phone, resulting in the need for immediate medical attention.

In separate incidents that occurred recently, two renowned pop stars faced unsettling disruptions during their performances. Ava Max was confronted by an unidentified man who rushed the stage and physically slapped her while she was performing in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in London's Hyde Park, Pink was taken aback when a fan threw a bag containing the ashes of her late mother onto the stage. These incidents left both Ava Max and Pink visibly shaken and disturbed. Such incidents highlight the need for increased vigilance and respect for performers' safety and personal boundaries during live shows.

