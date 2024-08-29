Kelsea Ballerini Says She Feels 'Pretty Disingenuous' Promoting Her New Album as She Reveals Her Pet Dog's Inoperable Cancer Diagnosis

Kelsea Ballerini, who is currently promoting her upcoming album Patterns, has revealed that her dog is diagnosed with “inoperable cancer in his heart.” She’s at the moment, mainly focused on giving her dog, Dibbs, a lot of comfort and support.

On Wednesday, August 28, the 30-year-old country artist took to Instagram Stories to share the heart-wrenching message that Dibs has been diagnosed with cardiac cancer that cannot be operated on. She began her post by writing, "I feel pretty disingenuous promoting this album and tracklist reveal (which i am so proud of) without updating you on my sweet dibs."

Ballerini clarified that the cancer was recently discovered by the doctors while also comforting the fans stating that Dibs is not suffering and that cancer has not spread to other organs. She mentioned that they intend to commence him on the ‘big meds’ to enable him to enjoy as many good and pleasant days as possible.

She wrote, “He's not in pain, and luckily it hasn't spread further. We're going to start him on the 'big' meds to try to make sure he can have as many comfortable and happy days (weeks, months) left as possible.”

Being emotionally aware of the circumstances, Ballerini referred to Dibs as her “baby” and “steady companion” for almost nine years. She said she was extremely grateful for fans’ prayers and love mentioning that Dibs had been constantly wagging his tail as if he could feel loved by everyone around him.

She concluded her post by writing, “I know so many of you care about him and are sending him prayers and love, and from my whole heart... Thank you. He's wagging his tail right now no doubt saying thank you too.” The singer also thanked the doctors and her loved ones.

Advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini’s boyfriend, Chase Stokes, 31, went on to post the same as Ballerini’s story on his Instagram along with a note. He did admit that the last couple of days were difficult but quickly reverted to saying that Dibs is fine and he is munching on his favorite orders. Stokes thanked everyone who has given him words of contact and support stating that the remaining time with Dibs will be filled with as much joy and love as there can be.

ALSO READ: RHOC’s Alexis Bellino Flaunts Giant Diamond Ring As She Announces Engagement With Beau John Janssen on 9-Month Anniversary