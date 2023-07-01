Kelsea Ballerini slams critics who call her soft; ‘A sad scary world we live in’

Kelsea Ballerini, the famous American country pop singer has been making headlines lately with the shocking incident that happened on her show. For the unversed, a video of the singer went viral on social media, in which she was seen getting smacked on her face by an object thrown from the audience. In the video, Kelsea Ballerini was seen startled in the middle of her performance, after the object hit her face. She immediately stopped her performance and stepped off the stage, but later returned to continue.

Kelsea Ballerini slams critics with a new post

The country pop singer, who is clearly distraught with the criticisms she has been receiving for her statement on the recent shocking incident, reacted to it strongly with a social media post. Kelsea Ballerini recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of the hate comments she received, in which the critics called her 'soft'. She also expressed her disappointment with a caption, that reads: "A sad, scary world we live in." The fans and followers of Ballerini are now dropping supportive comments on her social media posts, and applauded for standing up against insensitive criticisms.

When Kelsea Ballerini released a statement

For the uninitiated, famous singer later took to her official social media handles and issued an official statement on the shocking incident, explaining what happened exactly. "I’m fine. Someone threw a bracelet, hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue," reads Kelsea Ballerini's statement.

However, some of the social media followers were not exactly happy with the way Kelsea Ballerini reacted to the disturbing incident. Some of her followers even criticized the country pop singer, calling her 'soft' for the way she reacted in her statement. This eventually led to a major debate between her fans and critics, and this led Ballerini to release another statement on the same.

ALSO READ: Kelsea Ballerini faces unexpected onstage mishap as she gets struck by flying object during performance