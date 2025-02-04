Kelsey Grammer Reflects on 3 Decades of Silence With Cheers Co-Star Ted Danson; READ

Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson were known to be the co-stars in the famous sitcom Cheers. Recalling the time, Grammer recently reflected on the time they both went silent for 30 years.

Opening up to the New York Post, the actor from Jesus Revolution went on to state, "It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing, honestly. It was when I was drinking a lot."

Shedding light on the incident, Grammer explained that Ted Danson got in touch with him, sharing a grievance, which, according to Grammer, ended their friendship.

"Ted had just come up and said, 'You know, I’m kind of mad at you that sometimes you don’t show up ready to go.'" The 12 Days of Christmas Eve actor stated, adding that he simply replied to Danson, “Okay, I respect that.”

However, this unfortunately became their last conversation. While Kelsey Grammer mentioned that this had ended the issue they had between them both, it, however, turned into a silence for the next 30 years.

As per the actor from Transformers: Age of Extinction, Ted Danson went far away from him and his friendship to “protect himself.”

For those who do not know, both Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson starred in one of the most highly acclaimed sitcoms back in the day. They were a part of Cheers for years together, since the time Grammer joined the series in season 3 as its recurring character. Later, Grammer was promoted to the main cast of the series in season 5.

Grammar was part of the show till its very end, until Cheers was shut down after six seasons, back in 1993.

While Grammer played the character of Frasier Crane, Ted Danson portrayed Sam Malone.