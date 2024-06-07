Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Greer Grammer To Star In Frasier Reboot? Here's What Report Says

Star Kelsey Grammer is elated for his daughter Greer Grammer to join the reboot version of Frasier, a hit sitcom from the 90s. Grammer, who starred as the titular psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the show, spoke to Variety about his daughter being featured and taking over the legacy now.

Kelsey Grammer speaks about daughter Greer joining him onscreen

The young Grammer will star as the daughter of Roz Doyle, who, in the sitcom, produces Crane’s TV show. Alice, Doyle’s child, has been described as a friendly, outgoing, and free-spirited girl who is in her late twenties. While Kelsey has not necessarily forced his daughter to take up acting as he did himself, he is glad now that Greer has decided to step into the territory.

“I never wanted to push myself on them," said the Cheers star, adding that he never wanted to push his children into the industry or intrude in any other manner. “It’s a bit of a mixed blessing to have my last name,” said Grammer, reasoning that many a times the audience could take it out on them if they do not perform well, or more simply, perform as well as their father did. The attention issue pertains and there remains a split between if it’s good or bad, as the star says.

“I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic — all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them,” expresses Grammer.

Greer has starred in several big projects, and she most notably appeared in the MTV sitcom Awkward.

Frasier reboot's second season to air soon

Grammer shares 7 children from his marriages and previous relationships. Spencer Grammer, his oldest child whom he shares with his first wife Doreen Alderman, is also an actor. The father-daughter duo has appeared on screen together in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve.

In the Paramount+ reboot second season, Greer’s Alice has moved to Providence as an architecture student, but she first reunites with Dr. Frasier’s son Freddy, and “complicate whatever romantic plans he may have,” the Variety character description says.

