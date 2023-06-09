Ken Jennings reveals 'cringey' part of hosting Jeopardy, calls writers 'engine' of game show amidst WGA strike

Ken Jennings is a name that has been connected to popular game reality series Jeopardy for a long time, whether as a contestant or as a host. The 49-year-old who hosts the competitive game show has opened up about the "cringey" part of the job, how hard it is to manage it all, and the ongoing writer's strike. Continue reading to know what the author of multiple books and father of two revealed.

Ken Jennings talks about hosting Jeopardy

During a conversation with The New Yorker, Jennings talked about hosting Jeopardy and what goes behind the scenes of the long-running quiz competition. Referring to the late Alex Trebek, who was the former host of the game show, he said, "It's a very hard job, and Alex made it look easy. So it's kind of a no-win thing—the only other person we've seen do it looked incredibly confident and graceful for thirty-seven years, and we all loved him."

Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on Jeopardy, explained the difficulty in hosting the show and said, "It's the speed of it. It's hard to overstate how fast it moves and the mechanics of what the host has to do sixty-one times a show: read the clue flawlessly, call on the right contestant, adjudicate their response correctly. And then it all repeats." He adds that its a "tough position" to be in because the host is like the referee of the game who manages the players, the studio audience, and the home audience.

He continued that the host is also like the stadium announcer and the play-by-play guy in the booth "trying to do it all." He explained, "And really the way to do it, it turns out, is just to play the game as if you were a contestant. I'm kind of playing along in my head, like, Oh, I know this one! Let's see if they know it. Hey, they do, great! We did it! We get to go again!" He reveals he is always trying to make the contestants feel "not panicky" because he knows how tough it is to be a player on the show. Jennings also spoke about the writer's strike.

Ken Jennings on the writer's strike

The 49-year-old host revealed that since the scripts are locked through the end of the season, the strike did not hamper the production of the game show but the team is hoping that "the studios do the right thing" and offer the writers "a fair deal." Jennings calls the writers "the engine that runs Jeopardy!" and says that more than anything "it's a show about the words."

Ken Jennings on the 'cringey' part of Jeopardy

The host also revealed that he "never liked" the contestant interview part of the show and finds it "a little cringey." Jennings explained, "Even if the players tell an amazing anecdote perfectly, I mean, that's just not the time for it, like when they interrupt a football game for Jennifer Lopez or to salute the troops or whatever. Like, why is this happening now?" He added that he has "nothing but sympathy for" the players who are under too much pressure to perform and divulged that he barely had any good stories when he was a contestant.

