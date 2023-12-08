Ken might take center stage as Greta Gerwig hints at a potential Barbie sequel
During a recent 60 Minutes interview, Greta—the director of Barbie–mentioned, “We had too much to write about Ken’s character.”
Greta Gerwig, the creative force behind the recent Barbie blockbuster, has teased fans with the potential of a Ken-centric sequel. In a recent 60 Minutes interview, when pressed about the chance of a Ken-focused movie, Gerwig remained mysterious but hinted at possibilities. The success of Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling as Ken, has sparked curiosity about expanding the Barbie cinematic universe. Let’s delve into the hints dropped by Greta Gerwig and the potential storyline for a sequel that puts Ken in the limelight.
The Ken chronicles
Greta Gerwig, the brilliant mind behind Barbie, has set tongues wagging with the prospect of a spinoff centered around Ken, the iconic doll’s companion. During a recent 60 Minutes interview, when asked about the potential for a Ken-centric movie, Gerwig intriguingly replied, “I mean the truth is, you know.. I guess we’ll see.” While not confirming anything, her response has ignited speculation about the next steps in the Barbie universe.
Gerwig further fueled speculation about a Ken sequel by revealing that there was an abundance of material created for Ken during the making of Barbie, material that didn’t make it into the final script. “We had too much material for Ken. We would write, write, and write,” she shared, leaving fans wondering about the untapped potential for Ken’s character.
Mixed signals from Barbie’s camp
Surprisingly, Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in Barbie, wasn’t initially part of the plan. Gerwig admitted to writing the role with Gosling in mind before even meeting him. The unexpected success of their on-screen chemistry in Barbie has raised questions about the plausibility of a standalone Ken movie.
While Gerwig drops hints and fans speculate, Margot Robbie, who played Barbie and served as an executive producer, seemed to downplay the likelihood of a sequel in an Associated Press interview. “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something,” Robbie stated, leaving fans in suspense about the future of the Barbie cinematic universe.
Barbie made a whopping $1.4 billion globally, making it the best-earning stay-motion movie ever directed by a female, as reported by way of Comscore. As it wraps up its time in theaters, there is a terrific threat it's going to surpass Frozen II (with $1.Forty five billion), co-directed by Lee, and declare the title of the very best-grossing movie globally directed by a female.
