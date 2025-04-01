Kenan Thompson Reacts to Morgan Wallen Walking Off SNL Stage And 'God's Country' Post: ‘Seems Like A…'

Kenan Thompson is sharing his views following the recent shocking act by Morgan Wallen. The comedian, who is known for his fabulous stints, recently opened up about Wallen walking off the stage of Saturday Night Live during the March 29 episode.

For those unversed, the above-mentioned stunt by the country singer was during the segment when the show gets over, and the cast and the guest, host, and others usually stay back to hug each other as the end credits roll on the screen.

During his appearance on the show, Morgan Wallen performed two songs. This was when the episode that was hosted by the Anora fame Mickey Madison.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that,” Kenan Thompson stated while talking to Entertainment Weekly. Reacting to the Last Night singer’s actions, the actor also said that he is not sure if Morgan Wallen understood the assignment or if he was feeling a certain kind of way.

Following the episode, many came up with their speculations on social media, wondering if he had a bad experience on the set of SNL. These speculations were fueled even more when Wallen posted a picture from his private jet on his Instagram Story with a caption that read, “Get me to God’s country.”

“I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something… It’s definitely a spike in the norm,” All That star quipped, also adding that he and the other members on Saturday Night Live are very much used to the guests turning around and high-fiving them while also appreciating them saying Good Job, Good job.

“Seems like a complicated individual, I guess,” Kenan Thompson added about Morgan Wallen while talking to the outlet.

Kenan Thompson also asks if the singer thinks, “We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella?”

The next SNL outing will be hosted by Jack Black.

