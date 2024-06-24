Kenan Thompson Shares Cherished Keepsakes He Took From Sets Of All That And Good Burger

Kenan Thompson, the beloved star of Saturday Night Live, recently reminisced about his early career, sharing some sentimental items from his time on All That and Good Burger, as per PEOPLE. During a conversation at Nintendo New York earlier this month, the 46-year-old actor discussed these treasured keepsakes and reflected on his incredible career in showbiz.

Special keepsakes from All That

Thompson fondly remembered his time on Nickelodeon's sketch series All That, which ran in the 1990s. His favorite items are the original T-shirts with the show's iconic logo. "Our original T-shirts of the logo were very special," Thompson recalled of the All That-themed clothing. He also mentioned that the cast got other logo-branded items, like backpacks. "We were all obsessed with that logo. It was really cool," he said.

Memories from Good Burger

Thompson remembers Good Burger fondly. The comedian admitted that he removed a few hats from the set. "I got a couple of Good Burger hats, for sure," he said, explaining that they were part of the restaurant workers' uniforms in the film.

"So it wasn't my specific hat that I wore... But it's good to have that kind of stuff." These keepsakes serve as tangible reminders of his early career and the good times he had on the set.

Thompson has had a successful career since his time on Nickelodeon, and he is now the longest-running cast member on SNL, having joined in 2003. Thompson expressed his excitement about the most recent episodes of SNL season 49. He told PEOPLE that it was pretty awesome, citing the standout hosts who made the season memorable. He said that they began with Pete Davidson but people tend to forget that Pete opened.

Thompson also complimented other hosts, including Kate McKinnon and Maya Rudolph. He said Kate McKinnon was at Christmas, followed by Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhaal at the end. Thompson praised Rudolph for performing a motherhood-themed medley during her hosting gig.

Thompson said that if anything defines how people feel about Maya Rudolph these days, it is a two-minute song that she destroyed because that is what she does. He mentioned her talent and influence on the show. He praised the Bridesmaids star as the best.

