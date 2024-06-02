Kendall And Kylie Jenner Jam Along To Billie Eilish's L’Amour De Ma Vie In Fun Video Featuring Mom Kris Jenner; See HERE

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is famous for hitting the news headlines and becoming the talk of social media as their fans are always up to hear updates about the reality stars' lives.

Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share a wholesome moment while the new song L’Amour De Ma Vie song from Billie Eilish’s new album titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, played in the background.

The Jenner sisters share a fun video vibing together

The youngest Jenner sister took to her Instagram to share a candid movement with the supermodel on June 1.

Kylie and Kendall sang to Eilish’s new song during their car ride. Both the sister appeared to be enjoying their beers. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics toasted the camera with her beer. At one point, the supermodel refers to a song's part as the “best part.”

Kylie donned a square-neck red-colored top. The supermodel wore a white tube top. Both the sisters rocked their no-makeup-makeup look and both of them wore gold hoop earrings.

In a carousel Instagram post, Kendall shared a similar video of both the sisters enjoying Eilish's song.

The Kardashians’s new season is in full swing

The Kardashian season 5 is in full swing as the events unfolding in the brand new season never miss to hit the headlines.

Many viewers were highly invested in the drama between Kim and Khloe, which happened as the Good American founder refused to join Kim during their international trip. Khole refused to join the getaway with Kim as she wanted stayed back for Kourtney due to her pregnancy.

Another moment that was talked about was when Kris and Kim failed to recognize Kendall when she graced the runway, during Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show. She wore a black boxy suit and huge glasses.

After the show was done, we can see Kim having a chat with Beckham. Kim expressed that she missed Kendall on the runway, and then Beckham told her that Kendall was the last one to show off the look from her collection.

