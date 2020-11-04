Kendall Jenner 24th Birthday: Bella Hadid, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian shower the model with love

Kendall Jenner recently celebrated her birthday with a controversial Halloween party, ut the wishes are still coming strong for the model. Scroll down to see who wished the supermodel.

While the supermodel kicked off her birthday celebrations on Halloween Thursday night, today's officially her 24th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began celebrating her 24th trip around the sun by hosting a star-studded birthday celebration at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood. Today, she was being showered with even sweeter birthday wishes from family and loved ones on social media. Of course, Kris Jenner was one of the first to wish the supermodel a happy birthday on social media.

Sharing a series of childhood photos of her second youngest daughter, Kris wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I'm so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, Mommy #HappyBirthdayKendall."

Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, also took to her Instagram Story to share her favourite pictures of the birthday girl. "Happiest bday Kagey Poo," Bella wrote on Instagram. "I shall take you out to celebrate very soon!” In the next slide, Bella shared another photo of Jenner and herself, writing: “This is a real-life picture Daniel took of KJ and I yelling at each other but we made up 5 minutes later so it’s all good.” She also wrote: “Just bringing the legendary moment back because no moment tops it.”

Her big sis, Khloe Kardashian, also took to social media to wish her a happy birthday calling her one of the "most loyal rare gentle souls I've ever known." "Since the day that you were born, you have made all of my days brighter! I am so incredibly honoured that I was chosen to be your sister but it's an even bigger honour that we have chosen to be one another's best friends. I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side. I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are. I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you've ever had comes true! I love you so much. As lame as this sounds I feel like I love my siblings more and more every day. Happy birthday Kenny!! We celebrate you always sister," Khloe wrote on her Instagram post, accompanied by a series of pictures and videos of the two.

