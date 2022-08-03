Kendall Jenner adorably sits on Devin Booker's lap in a new photo from their vacation together

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together after rumours suggested that the duo had split last month. The model recently confirmed that their relationship is very much on after she shared a video alongside the Phoenix Suns star where the duo was seen doing archery. Kendall recently dropped a new cosy snap with Booker from their vacation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kendall shared photos of the relaxing getaway as she captured a beautiful sunset and also a photo of her feet as she chilled alongside what seemed to be a lake. In another photo, Jenner was seen with Booker and the duo looked adorable as the model sat on his lap while enjoying a drink whereas a shirtless Devin was caught in a candid mode.

While the duo never addressed their breakup rumours, it was reported that the duo parted ways for a while since they were going through a rough patch and didn't feel like they were on the same page. Although shortly after speculations about their alleged breakup, the duo was clicked hanging out together in the Hamptons.

Check out Kendall Jenner's post here:

As reported by US magazine, "Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together. They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other", as revealed by a source. The couple first sparked romance rumours in June 2020 and later made their relationship official last year. Devin had previously also accompanied Kendall for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy.

