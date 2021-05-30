Kendall Jenner is all heart as she shares an ADORABLE picture of boyfriend Devin Booker with her dog

Kendall Jenner's latest Instagram post gave everyone a peek at all her favourite things including a never-seen-before picture of boyfriend Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram to share a post along with a series of pictures that seemed to be documenting some of her absolute favourite things. From a video of her riding lesson to a picture of herself sunbathing with her newly launched Tequila by her side, a lot of Jenner's favourite things made it to the post including her boyfriend Devin Booker. The model shared a never-seen-before picture of the NBA player with her dog Pyro.

In the series of snaps shared by Jenner, her boyfriend was seen leaning his head back against a headrest in a car and Pyro was seen leaning onto his shoulder. The adorable snap of the duo not only made it to Jenner's post which came with a heart emoji but also was shared in her IG story where she shared an emoji that suggested a crying face because of how cute the moment looked.

Among other pictures that were shared in her post, was also a snap of her dining room that looked perfectly ready to host a special bunch. Jenner also shared a photo of her Tibetan singing bowls, which are known to have healing effects, especially for anxiety.

Check out Kendall Jenner's photo of Devin Booker here:

As for Kendall and Devin, the couple is known to leave adorable comments on each other's Instagram posts every now and then. The couple recently went public with their relationship after months of dating as they confirmed their romance in February this year and also gave everyone a sneak peek of their Valentine's Day celebrations.

