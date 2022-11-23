Kendall Jenner already OPEN to DATING after her and ex-boyfriend Devin Booker's breakup last month?

"Breakup-ville" seems to have taken over Hollywood in 2022 as many beloved couples that we absolutely adore are biting the dust, with the most recent one being Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ! This week, reports confirmed that the ex-couple had quietly broken up last month, i.e. October, and E! News is now revealing what led the gorgeous pair to call it quits...

A source close to Kendall Jenner is revealing why the 27-year-old supermodel and Devin Booker broke up: "Their schedules weren't lining up and eventually the relationship really took its course." The good news is that the breakup between Jenner and the 27-year-old basketball player was amicable: "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

Another one, sadly, bites the dust!

Are you sad to see Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up? Share your personal opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Is Kendall Jenner Open to Dating After Devin Booker Breakup?

Given how she and Devin Booker broke up on good terms, Kendall Jenner's current state of mind has been very positive, not taking the breakup too hard. "Kendall is in great spirits since the split. She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work," the source updated on how Jenner is doing post her and Booker calling it quits. As for whether Kendall is ready to date again, the insider believes she isn't planning on moving on too soon. On what her love life looks like in the immediate future, the insider noted, "She's not really open to dating right now."

For the unversed, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker first sparked romance rumours in April 2020 during an Arizona spotting together. The good-looking pair began dating in June of the same year while making their relationship Insta-official on Valentine's Day. Unlike her famous sisters, The Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns player kept their romance very low-key, except for the paparazzi capturing them on romantic dates and the endearing couple's occasional Instagram PDA game. Interestingly, it was earlier reported that Kendall and Devin had split after two years of dating in June, this year. However, in August, Jenner subtly confirmed that the couple were very much together with an Instagram Story from one of their adventurous dates. The rest, as they say, is history...