Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny fuels the dating rumors as they were spotted at the same restaurant; DEETS here

On Saturday night, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen leaving the same restaurant together. The rumored couple earlier sparked dating speculations when it was reported that Jenner and Bunny were seen making out and leaving the club together. Here is everything to know about their relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted in a same restaurant

Kendall Jenner, 27 and Bad Bunny, 28 were photographed leaving the Wally’s restaurant after dinner however, the Kardashian star and Tití Me Preguntó artist left the restaurant through separate exits. According to Page Six, this might have been a double date since witnesses also saw Hailey and Justin Bieber at the same restaurant.

Kendall Jenner was seen donning the matching brown leather crop top and pants as she completed her look with an oversized leather jacket. She paired them with brown pointed toe boots and a matching handbag with her hair in loose waves. While Bad Bunny equally stunned in a brown button down, beige trousers, and white sneakers.

While leaving the restaurant Bad Bunny tried to keep a low profile as he turned his face away from the paparazzi while wearing his green cap. The rumored couple’s dinner date came just a few days after it was published by the gossip blog that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner might be together.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are yet to make any official statement about their relationship.